"Resident Evil Reistance" Open Beta Has Officially Been Delayed

If you were looking forward to jumping into the Resident Evil Resistance open beta on PlayStation 4 and Steam, here's a bit of bad news: it's been delayed.

Capcom originally announced the open beta for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, but quickly walked back its confirmation that players could jump in due to "technical difficulties."

"Due to technical issues, there is a delay for the RE Resistance Open Beta on PS4 and Steam. The XB1 version is unaffected and is available. We're working to resolve the issue as soon as we can and will keep you updated. Apologies for the inconvenience," the team shared on the official Resident Evil Twitter account.

Unfortunately, there isn't a new time scheduled just yet for when the beta will take place. However, if you're interested in giving it a try, the Xbox One version is fully functional at this time. You just need to make sure you download the beta client to play.