A New Jokerized Dark Nights: Death Metal Batman Arrives from McFarlane

McFarlane Toys is releasing a nice set of collectibles from across their brands including a new Jokerized Batman figure

The Joker is back at the McFarlane Toys factory as he is crafting up a brand new Jokerzied DC Multiverse figure. The Jokerized DC Multiverse lines add a sinister twist to already released DC Comics figures, which have been "enhanced" by the Joker. This series of figures is not new; it has been around for a few years now and usually features his new deco, which shows off his signature colors. Joker has gotten his hands dirty once again, adding a new figure to your DC Comics Dark Night: Death Metal line as Batman embraces his darker side.

Releasing as a Walmart Exclusive, this Dark Nights: Death Metal Jokerized Gold Label figure is fully repainted with a purple trench coat, green cowl, and signature Joker smile. If that was not enough, the Clown Prince of Crime also included four playing cards that he modified, along with a collector card, card holder, and display base. These Jokerized figures are always fun to see, and if you love Mr.J, then this is the DC Multiverse line for you. Fans can purchase this figure right now at Walmart for $24.99.

DC Multiverse Batman (Dark Nights: Death Metal) Jokerized

"Following the universe-shattering events of Dark Nights: Metal, the Earth is enveloped by the Dark Multiverse and has transformed into a hellish landscape twisted beyond recognition. Willing to sacrifice his own humanity for the greater good, Batman wields an evil Black Lantern power ring, which grants him the power to resurrect the dead. Now, leading an army of zombies and riding a Batcycle made of bones, the Dark Knight wages war against The Batman Who Laughs and his omnipotent goddess, Perpetua, in his mission to save the DC Multiverse!"

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for a full range of posing and play

Batman comes with a Bat Sickle and base

