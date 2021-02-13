AEW Micro Brawlers Wave 1 Is Up For Order For One Week Only

AEW is getting in on the madness that is Micro Brawlers. Pro Wrestling Tees and Shop AEW are teaming up to offer the first official Brawlers from the upstart wrestling promotion right now. Unlike most sales of the figures as of late, these made to order figures are preorders that last a week instead of 24 hours or two hours like last weeks Macho Man fiasco. Many in the promotion already have Brawlers in the line from various releases over the last couple of years, but these will be the first AEW ones. They also will come on a cardback and not a baggie like the old series. Check out all seven below.

AEW Micro Brawlers Could Be A Deep Line

Wave 1 consists of Britt Baker, Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, Orange Cassidy, Hikaru Shida, Darby Allin, and the late Brodie Lee. So, already just as many female figures that are in Jazwares Unrivaled line. All of them come in vinyl form, wearing their ring gear as seen on AEW Dynamite every week. They stand about 3 inches tall and are all the rage in the wrestling collecting world right now. Seriously: these things are hitting stupid crazy money on the aftermarket. We are talking $100's of dollars, depending on how far back you want to go. The awesome part about this wave is that you can order however many you want for a week before they ship. That makes it fair for everyone to get their AEW collection going.

The top seller will be Brodie Lee, of course, who tragically passed away not that long ago after battling a lung illness. After him, Britt Baker should do well, as well Orange Cassidy and really the rest. This is going to be a really, really deep line, so go here and order while you can and get the line started.