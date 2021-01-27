AEW Unrivaled Series Four Revealed, Matt Hardy, Sammy, Cody, More

AEW Unrivaled has continued the success of the year-old wrestling promotion, with sellouts and huge dollar amounts on the aftermarket driving huge interest in the brand. Wave 1 and Wave 2 have been insanely hard to get a hand on, and that is not even mentioning the impossible chase figures. Wave 3 is already hitting as well, and we took a look at the amazing Orange Cassidy the other day. This afternoon, Jazwares have revealed Wave 4, featuring some real heavy-hitters to the line, along with new versions of a couple from Wave 1, with preorders now live on Ringside Collectables. This wave will also feature chase variants like the first AEW waves, further leading to us all pulling our collecting hair out, if you will. Let's take a look at what is coming, shall we?

AEW Unrivaled Has A Couple Of The Best Figures Yet

First up, new versions of Cody and Kenny Omega. Both were in Wave 1, both have had a couple of exclusive releases so far, and I understand why some collectors are frustrated they are doing repeats in some waves already. You gotta have the most popular guys to keep the line moving on the pegs. AEW Unrivaled have not had any issues with that so far, but they will eventually. Next, Sammy Gueuvara gets his first figure, and a Broken Matt Hardy also joins the line. Both of those are incredible looking figures. Rounding out the wave are Santana and Ortiz from the Inner Circle, and they look incredible as well. All six do, really. It's a great wave. Comparing the Wave 1 Cody and Kenny to these is night and day.

The Chase figure for this wave is Cody again, in his gold gear and Pharaoh shirt, along with his neck tattoo. The rare figure is a variant of Matt Hardy. Jazwares also has revealed that in future waves, since the chases have been insane to find and selling for higher prices, that they are going to increase the numbers on the chase and rare figures to 5,000 and 3,000 instead of 1,000 and 500.

Preorders for this wave of AEW Unrivaled can be made here.