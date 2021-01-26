Orange Cassidy Is The First Great AEW Action Figure From Jazwares

Orange Cassidy is one of the biggest names in AEW, if not wrestling right now. An unlikely hero if you aren't paying attention, Cassidy and his trademark laid back attitude and gimmick have one of the most unique looks and styles in wrestling. Since the AEW Unrivaled Line was announced last year, he was the one figure asked about the most. Nobody knew, though, how his signature hands in pockets look would be achieved. We should have known that Jeremy Padawer and the team at Jazwares would not let us down. Series 3 of the AEW line is hitting stores now, and we got our hands on Orange Cassidy. Let's take a look and see why it might already be the wrestling figure of the year.

Orange Cassidy Might Be One Of The Best Wrestling Figures Of All-Time Period

MOC collectors are in love with this packaging, and I can see why. It reminds one of the old Jakks Classic Superstars line. Simplistic, but it instantly catches your eye with the gold trim and shape. I love how they have the wrestler on the front without sacrificing any of the window box so MOC collectors can see the whole figure. Orange Cassidy is in his iconic pose right in the box, so if you want to keep him in there, you still get the full effect.

We open our toys around here, though, and right out of the box, this is an iconic figure and an amazing achievement. Featuring some innovative articulation and deco, you can indeed naturally and easily get both his hands into his pockets. Also, a genius decision, his jean jacket and shirt are one piece that is velcro on one side, so it is super easy to get on and off. He comes with extra hands, but let's not kid ourselves Jazwares, there is only one way to display this Orange Cassidy, and that is with his half-assed thumbs-up, one hand in pocket look. He has a good balance to him as well, and a sign that after the disastrous series 1, things are on the right track for the AEW Unrivaled line.

I have nothing bad to say about this figure. Orange Cassidy fans have to have this one. He is hitting stores a little bit right now and should be rolling out big time over the next month or so. You can also preorder one right here.