Alien Invades Hiya Toys Once Again With New 1/18 Figures

Hiya Toys continues to impress fans as they announce more amazing 1/18 scale figures from Alien and Aliens. Two new figures were revealed, this time with a new crew member of the USCSS Nostromo Dallas. He is sport his iconic Nostromo space suit and will include some accessories with a lantern, pistol, and vine a removable helmet. The is not all, as Hiya Toys wants fans to expand their Alien have with a new Ovomorph and Facehugger set. Featuring a new updated release, a set of six eggs will be released with six eggs and six face huggers in total. This set will be perfect for any Alien or Aliens figure display and a necessary piece to any growing hive. Each figure is set to release as a PX Exclusive, priced at $19.99, and set to release in November 2021. Pre-orders are already live, and fans can find new and old Alien figures for order here.

"ALIENS OVOMORPH & FACEHUGGER PX 1/18 SCALE FIGURE SET – From Hiya Toys. A PREVIEWS Exclusive! Hiya Toys has revised its 2020 Alien: Covenant Alien Egg and Facehugger set with an all-new paint deco, this time drawn from the look and feel of 1986's Aliens! Originally designed by H.R. Giger in his signature biomechanical style, and sculpted in 1/18 scale, this set features six ovomorph (xenomorph eggs) in various stages of release, as well as six facehuggers, ready to infect their prey!"

"ALIEN DALLAS PX 1/18 SCALE ACTION FIGURE – From Hiya Toys. A PREVIEWS Exclusive! In space, no one can hear you scream! Whether they're processing ore onboard the USCSS Nostromo, or investigating mysterious radio signals at the behest of Weyland-Yutani, Dallas is rarely without their trusty Mk.50 Compression Suit. Featuring a headlamp and portable handtorch, as well as a fully removable helmet, this Crew Member is fully outfitted to explore strange new worlds and to get up close and personal with new friends who just want a hug. Measures approximately 4″ tall in the included stand."

