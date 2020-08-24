New Predator Hunters From Alien vs Predator Arrive From Hiya Toys

Hiya Toys continues with its massive catalog of 1/18th scale figures with more from AVP: Alien vs Predator. Two more Predators are on the hunt with some new variants and another of the trio. Celtic is back in the series but this time is featured with a battle damaged deco. With a scratched up mask, extended blade, and throwing disc, this hunter is ready for some payback. We also get the Predator known as Chopper who is sporting his own armor design and comes with some accessories. This Alien vs Predator trio hunter comes with some skull, spear, and alien skull for posing. Both of these hunters stand 4.5" tall and are ready to go beneath the ice and finish what they started.

I was a massive fan of the AVP film when it launched. It was amazing watching these two sci-fi alien monsters go toe to toe on screen. The story was not the best but it was such a blast seeing new Aliens and Predators get screen time and Hiya Toys captures those characters quite well. For such a small size these figures pack quite a punch and will be great to army build your Predators or even if you're a fan of AVP. Both AVP: Alien vs Predator PX Exclusive 1/18th Scale Predators from Hiya Toys will be priced at $19.99. The Battle Damaged Celtic is set to release in May 2021 and Chopper is set to release in August 2021. They are PX exclusives so fans and collectors will be able to find them at their local comic shop. Some comic shops will even put in order in for you so no need to find them when they release. But in-store shopping can be annoying lately so both can also be found along with all the other upcoming Hiya Toys 1/18th scale figures here.

"AVP BATTLE DAMAGE CELTIC PREDATOR PX 1/18 SCALE FIGURE – A PREVIEWS Exclusive! Based off the blockbuster AVP: Alien vs. Predator movie, Hiya Toys presents this 1/18-scale action figure of the Celtic Predator, one of the trio of Predators who hunted the Xenomorph – and lost his life to it – beneath the Antarctic ice sheet in an ancient pyramid. This figure captures the creature's iconic battle damaged look with a fully poseable body and detailed paintwork at a 4 1/2″ size!"

"AVP CHOPPER PREDATOR PX 1/18 SCALE FIGURE – A PREVIEWS Exclusive! Based off the blockbuster AVP: Alien vs. Predator movie, Hiya Toys presents this 1/18-scale action figure of the Chopper Predator, one of the trio of Predators who hunted the Xenomorph – and lost his life to it – beneath the Antarctic ice sheet in an ancient pyramid. This figure captures the creature's iconic look with a fully poseable body and detailed paintwork at a 4 1/2″ size!"