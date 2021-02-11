New Predator Figures Join the AVP Hunt With New Hiya Toys Reveal

We are taking a trip back to the alternate dimension of 2004 as Hiya Toys brings back new figures for AVP: Alien vs. Predator. Two new Predators are on the hunt once again as they join the 1/18th scale figure line. Up first is the new Invisible Celtic hunter who is displayed with a clear translucent design for the perfect tactic to take down the Xenomorphs. Even with translucent material, Hiya Toys packed with amazing detail and even include a combistick accessory. We then continue to the sequel with Alien Vs. Predator: Requiem as the hunter Wolf makes his debut. This elite Predator spaced with high quality detail and accessories that will make him a necessary addition to any Xenomorph hunting squad. These hunters both stand 4.5" tall, are set to release in November 2021, and pre-orders will be found here when live.

"AVP INVISIBLE CELTIC PREDATOR PX 1/18 SCALE ACTION FIGURE – From Hiya Toys. A PREVIEWS Exclusive! Based on the blockbuster AVP: Alien vs. Predator movie, Hiya Toys presents this 1/18-scale action figure of the Celtic Predator, one of the trio of Predators who hunted the Xenomorph – and lost his life to it – beneath the Antarctic ice sheet in an ancient pyramid. This figure captures the creature's iconic cloaked look with a fully poseable body at a 4 1/2″ size!"

"AVP 2 WOLF PREDATOR PX 1/18 SCALE ACTION FIGURE – From Hiya Toys. A PREVIEWS Exclusive! The hero Yautja from 2007's Alien Vs. Predator: Requiem, named Wolf for by the fixer character from Pulp Fiction, this hunter is of elite rank, and is marked by his scarred face and missing tusk. Hiya Toys debuts this heavily-armed hunter with this 1/18 scale figure derived from ADI's design. Wolf stands about 4″ tall and features many accessories standard to Predators, including wristblades, plasmacaster, and shruiken. But it's Wolf's whip and handmade plasma pistol that set him apart from the pack! Wolf also comes with multiple hands, as well as a pegged stand for ease in posing."