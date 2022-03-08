All of the Funko WonderCon 2022 Exclusives Revealed

The next set of Funko exclusives has been revealed as Funko gets ready for the upcoming WonderCon 2022. A nice set of Soda Vinyl and Pop Vinyl collectibles are coming our way with a love Hanna-Barbara, Disney, Marvel, and DC Comics. WonderCon is not a big convention, so it is surprising to see a nice set of reveals heading our way, which will consist of:

Vinyl SODA:

Hanna-Barbara – Banana Splits – Drooper – 5,000 Pieces – Pink BL Chase

Hanna-Barbara – Banana Splits – Bingo – 5,000 Pieces – Yellow BL Chase

Hanna-Barbara – Banana Splits – Fleegle – 5,000 Pieces – Pink BL Chase

Hanna-Barbara – Banana Splits – Snorky – 5,000 Pieces – Green BL Chase

Disney – The Emperor's New Groove – Yzma – 10,000 Pieces – Yzma with Vial Chase

Disney – Hercules – Hades – 11,000 Pieces – Red Angry Chase

Pop Vinyl:

Masters of the Universe: She-Ra Pop and Loungefly Bag

DC Comics – Peacemaker with X-Ray Helmet and Shield

Disney & Pixar – Wall-E with Trash Cube

Disney – Donald Duck' – Donald's Should Angel & Devil 2-Pack

Disney – The Emperor's New Groove – Kronk Angel

Marvel – Loki – Boastful Loki

Banana Splits has a big turnout for the Funko WonderCon, with each member getting a Black Light Soda Vinyl with Chase. We are also getting some incredible Pop Vinyl with Boastful Loki and Peacemaker maker some long awaited debuts. Those two are easily the biggest reveals of WonderCon, and I am sure this means more Peacemaker Pops will be on the way now that the first season has ended. WonderCon 2022 kicks off on April 3rd and these exclusives will be released online through another exciting lottery on April 1, at shared retailer locations (yet to be revealed) as well as at the actual convention. Collectors can check out everything for Freddy's Beach Bash WonderCon 2022 right here, and good luck!