Terminator 2 T-800 is Battle Damaged with Pure Arts Art Mask

The classic T-800 from the cult classic film Terminator 2: Judgement Day is back. PureArts and Sideshow Collectibles have revealed a 1:1 life size replica "mask" of the Terminator. The head cute features battle damaged detail as it shows the Endoskull underneath. This statue is limited to 2029 units, features LED light-up eyes, and glitching sound effects with flickering eye effects. The Terminator T-800 battle damaged mask will have a dmanaged and firey wall mount display included as well. This is one Terminator collectible that shows off the beauty of the franchise and a worthy addition to any fans collection.

This mask is nothing but terrific and it shows off that classic Terminator T-800 every one loves. The battle damaged detail is quite realistic and will make any dedicated fans collectible cave. The Terminator 2: Judgement Day Life Sized T-800 Battle Damaged Art Mask is priced at $429. He is expected to return to present day in January – March 2021 and pre-orders are already live and can be found on Sideshow Collectibles here.

"The Terminator is an infiltration unit, part man – part machine. Underneath it's a hyperalloy combat chassis, microprocessor-controlled, fully armored, very tough […]" Sideshow and PureArts are proud to present the 1:1 scale T-800 Battle Damaged Edition Art Mask from Terminator 2: Judgement Day. This T-800 collectible is specially crafted based on the sculpt of the previous T-800 Art Mask edition and features an authentic and detailed battle-scarred Endoskull, torn from a Model 101."

"This Limited Edition collectible is cast in sturdy polyresin, and shows a ravaged T-800, including an LED system, lighting the eyes of the cyborg, and giving a scored burning steel effect to the Endoskeleton and base. Don't miss your chance to add this T-800 to your Terminator collection!"

The T-800 Battle Damaged Art Mask features:

  • Limited to 2029 units
  • LED Light-up eyes for a burned effect
  • Glitching sound effect and flickering eyes
  • Table or wall mount display optional
  • Licensed by Studio Canal
  • Requires 3x AA Batteries (not included)

