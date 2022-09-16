Avatar's Colonel Quaritch and His AMP Suit Arrive at McFarlane Toys

McFarlane just recently revealed that they would be taking collectors back to the mystical world of Pandora. Coming right out of James Cameron's Avatar, the battle for this alien planet is on once again. We have already seen quite a few of the figures debut from the line with Jake Sully and Neytiri, as well as their companion Banshee's. We do know that the line will be 7" tall, or that is what we thought. So it looks like the Avatar big bad Colonel Quaritch is also joining the line and will be the correct size compared to the Na'Vi. That means the Colonel will be getting. 4-5" release, but all is not lost as McFarlane is also releasing the AMP Suit!

The AMP Suit is a deadly piece of equipment, and it will seemingly size well with plenty of other figures out there. I can see the AMP and the Banshee's selling out faster than most of these standard figures. The Colonel will have a nice sculpt and will feature a nice set of accessories for his lack of size with a secondary head, hands, gun, blaster effects, and coffee mug. McFarlane Toys Avatar line is set to release in October 2022 and pre-orders are live here. The Colonel is priced at $24.99 and the AMP Suit is priced at $39.99.

"Colonel Miles Quaritch Action Figure – Spearheading the RDA's Security Operations is Colonel Miles Quaritch. A veteran soldier, Quaritch is relentless in his duty to protect the humans of Hell's Gate and eradicate the Na'vi. Attacked by a Viperwolf on his first day on Pandora, Quaritch forms an abiding hatred for Pandora's wildlife as well as its indigenous inhabitants."

Product Features:

7-inch scale Miles Quaritch action figure

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing

Premium sculpt and deco

Includes accesories, alternate hands and collector stand

Special blacklight-activated bioluminescence

Figure is showcased in Avatar Movie window box packaging

"Possessing an intimidating presence and the ability to withstand toxic environments, the AMP Suit is a multi-purpose, human-piloted mech suit that duplicates all the functions of an infantry soldier. A walking, hydraulic, armored, near-invulnerable exo-suit, its capabilities have proven invaluable to the RDA."

Product Features:

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing

Features highly detailed sculpt and deco

Figure is showcased in Avatar Movie window box packaging

