Batman Hush Gets His Own DC Comics Kotobukiya Statue

The iconic DC Comics Batman storyline Batman Hush is back as Kotobukiya announces a re-release of their ArtFX statue. Unlike a normal re-release, this statue will show off new packaging and new suit color. Switching from the dark gray suit and black cowl/cape to the light grey and blue cowl/cape look. The statue is very well designed and is sculpted to perfection with a dynamic flow of the cape to the definition of the muscles. Kotobukiya has included a metal base with a bat-symbol on it as well that will have the Dark Knight magnetic feet cling too. Fans of the Hush story will want this statue in their collection as it'll be a great piece for any batcave.

This might be a simple reproduction of the original Batman Hush but the costume color change is quite nice. This will look great when it is side by side to the other statue and will be a great addition to any fans collection. Hush and normal Caped Crusader fans will not want to miss this ArtFX statue if they missed the release of the first one. The DC Comics Batman Hush Renewal ArtFX Statue from Kotobukiya is priced at $129. He is set to release in April 2021 and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. Make sure you check out some of the other DC Comics statues coming soon from Kotobukiya.

"From the creator of the famous Batman mysteries Batman: The Long Halloween and Batman: Dark Victory, Jeph Loeb, with art by the famed penciler, Jim Lee, Kotobukiya presents an ARTFX+ statue from Batman: Hush! Batman appears in his blue costume from the story standing at just about 30cm tall! Batman's muscular silhouette is poised and ready to fight against crime. His presence fully encapsulates the essence of Gotham City's Dark Knight! Batman stands firmly upon a metal base printed with a bat logo thanks to the magnets embedded in the figure's feet. This statue comes easy to assemble and would look good in any collection."

*This product is a re-release of DC COMICS BATMAN BLACK COSTUME VER. ARTFX STATUE with new package design and suit color. BATMAN and all related characters and elements © & ™ DC Comics. (s20)