Batman of Earth-1 Embraces the Dark Night with Prime 1 Studio

Prime 1 Studio takes a dark turn as they explore DC Comics Dark Multiverse with their latest statue. We return to the hit comic book storyline, Dark Nights: Metal, as we witness the birth of a nightmare on Earth -1. In his ongoing battle to take down Superman, Batman infected himself with the Doomsday virus. This deadly virus turned Bruce Wayne into the monster with the power and looks of Doomsday but the brains of Batman. Prime 1 Studio captures his look perfectly with their newest 1/3 scale statue with two different displayable options. Both Batman with a kryptonite spear and infected Batman can be displayed with impressive detail, bringing the nightmare right off the pages of DC Comics. A statue like this is not cheap and is priced at a whopping $1,099, set for a February 2024 release, and pre-order are live right here.

Dive into the Dark Multiverse with Prime 1 Studio

"In the DC Multiverse-spanning epic, Dark Nights: Metal, not only did a Dark version of the DC Multiverse exist, but a malevolent force was gathering all the evil, corrupted versions of Batman from each Negative universe into a perverted and frightening version of the Justice League: The Dark Knights!"

"As a fitting companion piece to the MMDCMT-11 The Devastator, this 17-inch-tall statue was created by Prime 1 Studio's skillful artists as a tragic interpretation of the moments before Bruce Wayne succumbed to the Doomsday Virus that he infected himself with. Before the brutish behemoth that he became, Bruce was the Batman of Earth -1! At the most pivotal moment of Batman's battle with his Earth's Superman, Bruce infected himself with the Doomsday Virus…and he began to transform into the combination of Superman's greatest foes: a Doomsday with the intelligence of Batman!"

"Batman of Earth -1 comes with a poseable fabric cape and is portrayed holding a Kryptonite spear, one that would prove ineffective against Superman. This Deluxe Version adds the ultimate accessories, you will have the choice to pick from two (2) swappable heads and two (2) swappable right arms! The added accessories heighten the drama of the piece as they portray Batman in mid-change to The Devastator! He kneels on a craggy, Dark Nights: Metal themed pedestal as he prepares to launch his next attack on the Man of Steel."