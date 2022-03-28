Batman: The Animated Series Receives New Statue from Iron Studios

More love for Batman: The Animated Series is coming to us from Iron Studios as a new statue is on the way. We recently covered the announcement of the priced +$1000 animated Batmobile statue which can be seen here. The statue paired off the Dark Knight and his iconic ride from the hit animated series, but it also looks like there will be a solo release. Batman gets animated once again with a solo 1/10 Art Scale statue that measures 9.4" tall. The colors and animation style from Bruce Timm come to life with this statue as Batman stands on a pedestal featuring the show's logo. Fans of the animate series will definitely want this statue on their shelves and pre-orders are already live and located right here for $139.99. I am the night.

"With his long black cape with blue lining waving in the wind of the gloomy Gotham City, the flash of lightning reveals his image in a shadow silhouette on the top of a skyscraper. Noble and imposing, the hooded crusader with his clenched fists gets ready for action. He is the world's greatest detective, and despite his tragic past, he overcame every obstacle so that he could dedicate his entire life to eradicating crime in his city. Inspired by the acclaimed animated series developed by Bruce Timm and Paul Dini, Iron Studios proudly presents the statue "Batman – Batman The Animated Series – Art Scale 1/10", celebrating 30 years of success of the series that is considered by many the best Dark Knight's adaptation for other media."

"With 85 episodes, the series' success defined Bruce Timm's animation style in the next DC series, both for Batman and other DC Comics icons like Superman and the Justice League. Over a stylized pedestal with the distinct series logo decorating the front, this statue is unmissable for any fan and collector of Batman, and it's already available for Pre-Order."

Features:

Limited edition\

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 9.4\" (H) x 8.0\" (W) x 5.3\" (D)

Product Weight: 1,7 Lbs