Batman's Legacy Begins with Beast Kingdom's New DAH Figure

Beast Kingdom is embracing the night as they debut a new set of Dynamic 8ction Heroes figures capturing the legacy of Batman over the years

It doesn't matter what anyone says; the Christopher Nolan Dark Knight Trilogy is a truly incredible set of Batman films. Batman Begins was a true and nicely crafted introduction for the Caped Crusader that not only established the idea of Batman but of Bruce Wayne. Ra's al Ghul and Scarecrow were two villains that blended into this new world perfectly and grounded the series compared to previous films. Beast Kingdom has announced that they are celebrating 85 years of Batman with an impressive selection of Dynamic 8ction Heroes. Batman Begins returns in a nicely crafted suit right from the screen; he will stand roughly 8 inches tall and will have 22 points of articulation. Beast Kingdom has also included fabric capes for these figures along with swappable hands, a grapple gun, and batarangs. The likeness of Christian Bale as the Dark Knight is also nicely sculpted here, showing his facial features right under the cowl. Priced at $49.99, the Batman Begins DAH figure is set for a December 2024 release, and pre-orders are already live.

Dynamic 8ction Heroes – 118 Batman Begins

The entertainment brand "Beast Kingdom" proudly presents a new addition to its highly detailed and articulated DAH (Dynamic 8ction Heroes) series—DAH-118 Batman (Batman Begins). This figure is crafted with a meticulously sculpted head based on actor Christian Bale's likeness, and it faithfully recreates the first Batsuit, originally designed as military armor in the film. Every detail of this iconic suit is replicated with precision, showcasing its rugged armor and sleek, tech-inspired silhouette."

"The cape is made from high-quality fabric, and with over 22 points of articulation, players can pose him in various dynamic stances. Additionally, the figure comes equipped with Batman's signature weapons and accessories, perfectly capturing the essence of the Dark Knight from Batman Begins."

Included Accessories: One (1) pair of relaxed hands One (1) pair of fists One (1) pair for holding Batarang One (1) right hand for weapon holding hand Two (2) Batarangs One (1) Nolanverse Grapple Gun Fabric Cape



