Battle Damaged Superman Lands with New DC Multiverse Figures

The DC Multiverse is not done just yet as McFarlane Toys continues to bring DC Comics to life including some new Supermen

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a battle-damaged Superman figure from the upcoming Superman (2025) movie.

The 7-inch collectible features ultra articulation and detailed paint to highlight Superman’s latest fight.

Superman joins other new DC Multiverse figures like Mister Terrific, Lex Luthor, and Metamorpho soon.

Figures are priced at $22.99 and available in stores now, with online listings coming soon for fans.

James Gunn's Superman (2025) is not an origin story, but it already showcases a fully immersive world that fans can dive into. Clark Kent has already taken up the role as Superman, with the film focusing on him balancing his identity as a Kryptonian and his time as a human of Earth. Set within the rebooted DC Universe, this version will coexist with other heroes like Mister Terrific, Green Lantern, and Hawkgirl. Fans have already seen a few trailers for this new cinematic Superman, and it looks like he is about to get rough and tough with a kaiju and much more.

McFarlane Toys has now revealed that a new Superman (2025) Battle-Damaged Gold Label DC Multiverse figure is on the way. Similar to their standard release, this Man of Steel has a plastic cape but a new battle-damaged deco, showing details from his latest fight. This figure is arriving alongside some of the other Superman movie collectibles, with others also arriving soon, like Mister Terrific, Lex Luthor, and Metamorpho. Listings are not live online yet, but they are priced at $22.99 and can be found in stores right now.

DC Multiverse Superman Battle Damage (Superman Movie)

"Both a son of the otherworldly Krypton and Planet Earth's Smallville, Superman™ aka Metropolis's Daily Planet reporter Clark Kent™, must now juggle both jobs and personas while under the most severe attack he's ever faced."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the character's appearance in the Superman™ feature film from DC Studios

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Features Superman™ in a battle damaged suit

Superman™ includes 2 alternate hands and figure base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ figure

