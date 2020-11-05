Coco and Toy Story Become One with New Beast Kingdom Figure

Beast Kingdom is joining in on the Alien Remix with its newest Dynamic 8ction Heroes figure. Alien Remix is not a new concept with Mattel and Funko already jumping on the properties showing off a variety of mash-up Aliens. The mash-up aliens are here to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Toy Story and there is no better way than this. Beast Kingdom is taking it up a notch as their new Alien dresses up at Miguel from Coco. The Coco Alien is packed with detail and interchangeable pieces that are amazing and slightly creepy.

This Day of the Dead design is very well done and the Three-Eyed Alien Remix Coco figure will include the use of real fabrics with a red hoodie and blue jeans. He will also get four exclusive interchangeable faces all with skull face-paintings, one of which has an adjustable mouth. Toy Story and Coco fan will not want to miss out on this truly unique collectible from Beast Kingdom. the Alien Remix Miguel DAH is priced at $59.99 and set to release in April 2021. Pre-orders are already live and can be found located here.

"Little Green Men, the three eyed Aliens from Toy Story, who love a little bit of dress-up are back in a new ghoulish transformation from the movie CoCo. As the original launch of the "DAH-022"Three Eyed Aliens was met with huge fanfare, Beast Kingdom proudly introduces another dress-up event with a new character for the Aliens to take on, Miguel from the Disney classic CoCo.

The Day Of Dead, a huge holiday remembering the passing of friends and family members, sees young Miquel dressing up in a ghoulish outfit, with a scary skull face-painting to match. Not ones to be left out, our little Alien friends are dressed up in the same getup. The highly articulable Three Eyed Alien Miguel Remix includes the use of real fabrics for the red hoodie and blue jeans, as well as four exclusive, replaceable faces all with skull face-paintings. In addition to the replaceable faces are also three pairs of hands, perfect to create any scary pose!

For fans of both Toy Story's Little Three Eyed Aliens as well as CoCo this is one set ready to raise the undead, and is one not to be missed!"