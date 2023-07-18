Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Beast Kingdom, Captain American, iron man, marvel

Beast Kingdom Celebrates 60 Years of Marvel Comics with New Statues

Bring home the legacy of two iconic Marvel Comics heroes as Beast Kingdom unveils some heroic new D-Stage statues

Beast Kingdom is celebrating 60 Years of Marvel Comics with not one but two new collectible statues. Releasing as part of their D-Stage 'Staging Your Dreams' series, Iron Man and Captain America are heroically displayed. Each Marvel statue features the hero with impressive amounts of detail, packed with color, posed in a heroic stance. One unique thing about these statues is that Beast Kingdom has placed comic panel backgrounds as the backdrop for each. The adventures of Captain America and Iron Man fly right off the page and faithfully come to life right before Marvel Comics fans' eyes. These statues are very well done, and it would be something special to see Beast Kingdom bring more of these to the table. Seeing heroes and villains like Spider-Man, Hulk, Dr. Doom, and more like this would be sensational for any collector. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but we can imagine the usual $36.99 D-Stage price, with them being found here soon with a Q42023 release.

Celebrate 60 Years of Marvel Comics with Beast Kingdom

Celebrate 60 years of Marvel Comics with these amazing new figurines from Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand'! The D-Stage 'Staging Your Dreams' series is ready to launch a new collection of Marvel Comics figurines, featuring two iconic characters: Iron Man and Captain America."

"These figurines are rendered in a comic book-accurate style, with comic panel backgrounds and exciting typography straight from the classic comic book pages. The bases showcase the distinctive objects representing each character, namely Iron Man's arc reactor and Captain America's star-shaped shield. With meticulous coloring techniques and detailed character scenes, these figurines are a must-have collectible for Marvel fans of all ages and the perfect way to show."

