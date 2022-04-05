Beast Kingdom Debuts New Beauty and the Beast Statue with Belle

Beast Kingdom gets a little magical as they debut some new Disney statues featuring iconic princesses. Unlike their Master Craft statues, these will release as part of the D-Stage line with a diorama sculpt. Belle from Beauty and the Beast kicks off the line with this specialty crafted story book design. Pulling from the beginning of Beauty and the Beast Belle makes her way through the French town with a book in hand. This incredible 6" statue showcases Belle walking right out of the book as she crosses a bridge from the rural village. From bright colors and fantastic craftmanship to a design that really pops, Disney fans will love involved with this piece. The D-Stage Beauty and the Beast Belle statue is priced at only $32.99. She will release in December 2022, and pre-orders are already live and can be found right here.

"The many female characters from the world of Disney have fascinated and inspired generations of fans for decades! Each generation has its own favorite character to call all its own and with each new story creates legends in their own right! Inspired from the pages of many famous books, Disney has created a huge library of famous Characters with unique stories! With this in mind, Beast Kingdom's "Entertainment Experience Brand" proudly introduces four "Story Book" dioramas under the D-Stage, "Staging Your Dreams" brand. Bringing the magical innocence of books to life, the Storybook series recreates famous scenes in carefully crafted and painted designs. A perfect opportunity to own a three-dimensional wonder from the fantastical world of Disney!"

"A Tale As Old As Time, a princess who finds beauty in all living creatures! Belle from Beauty and the Beast is a girl who yearns for excitement and wonder, finding her stories in books! Before finding herself in the enchanted prince's castle, she dreams of the day where she can leave her rural village in search of excitement! Strolling down the road with the autumn breeze in her hair, Belle sings songs of joy and dreams of the world outside!"