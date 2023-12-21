Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Beast Kingdom, disney, donald duck

Beast Kingdom Debuts New Disney DAH Figure with Fireman Donald Duck

Beast Kingdom is ready to put out some fires with their newest Disney Dynamic 8ction Heroes articulable figures as Donald suits up

Join Donald Duck as he trades in his sailor suit for a firefighter's gear with Beast Kingdom's newest Disney Dynamic 8ction Heroes figures! This release pays homage to Donald's memorable role as a fireman in classic Disney animated shorts. He made his first firefighting appearance back in 1935 with the Disney short Mickey's Fire Brigade; he even made Fire Chief in 1940. This new release adds a more modern design to those classic cartoons with a detailed fabric fireman outfit and a variety of swappable expressions. Fireman Donald Duck will come with two different faces as well as four swappable eye parts. As for accessories, Beast Kingdom has included a hammer, axe, scissors, and two sets of living cartoon flames, which is a nice touch. Donald will be released alongside Fireman Mickey Mouse, and both are ready to take on any fire that comes their way. Disney fans will find DAH Fireman Donald Duck priced at $79.99 with an August 2024 release with pre-orders already live online.

Mickey & Friends Donald Duck Fireman Version

"Quack, Quack, Quack!" Among Disney's iconic trio, "Donald Duck" steps into a firefighter's outfit to support his buddy Mickey Mouse, emerging as a hero we never saw coming! The hot-tempered duck is ready to squash some flames in a new range of heroic DAH (Dynamic 8ction Heroes) articulable figures. Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' launches the DAH-104 Mickey & Friends Fireman Donald Duck, for fans of the iconic duck to collect. Decked out in real fabric, Donald dons a yellow firefighter's outfit, and also sports a red fireman's helmet, carrying with him a host of accessories such as a pair of scissors, safety goggles, a walkie-talkie, and a ladder."

"While fans get to see the moody Donald become the hero, he also has to dodge the flame effects included in the set. Being a professional firefighter is a tough job, but in Donald we trust! Make sure to also grab DAH-103 Mickey and get the duo ready for some heroic action. Order yours from an official Beast Kingdom outlet today!"

Accessories include:

Over 18 points of articulation

Two (2) Interchangeable expression sculpts (regular face, open mouth with angry face)

Four (4) replaceable eyes (looking: up, down, left and right)

Three (3) pairs of replaceable hands (open, gripped, holding)

Real material firefighter outfit, trousers

Accessories: firefighter hat, scissors, flame effects*2, axe, hammer

