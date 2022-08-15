Fisher-Price Debuts Little People MOTU: Skeletor's Stronghold Set

We recently covered the reveal of Mattel's newest Little People Collector set from their Fisher-Price line with Ted Lasso and another has arrived. These collector sets combine your childhood toys with some of your favorite franchises. They are perfect for both adults and kids alike, capturing that iconic Little People design with updated characters while still being kid-friendly. It looks like Fisher-Price has another set for us as they take a trip to Eternia with their new Masters of the Universe (MOTU) set! That is right; you have the power once again with this adorable Little People Collector MOTU: Skeletor's Stronghold figure set. Four warriors are included, with He-Man and Moss-Man taking on Skeletor and Faker. Coming in at 2.5" each, these little MOTU guys come loaded in an 80s VHS packaging with some very cute Little People art. The battle for Eternia continues and is cuter than ever with this set, and the MOTU: Skeletor's Stronghold is available for purchase now right here for $30. I Have the Power!

"How can He-Man and Skeletor fight for the power of Grayskull when they seem so innocent? Don't be fooled – these heroes and villains still have their eyes on the prize. For this Mattel Creations Exclusive, the fight comes to Snake Mountain, as seen on the packaging. We love how the design team channeled an '80s VHS-tape-box vibe for inspiration. The set includes two heroes and two villains, cast as Little People figures. He-Man and Moss-Man face off against Skeletor and Faker for control of the fabled realm of Eternia."

By the power of Grayskull, our favorite Masters of the Universe heroes and villains are brought down to Little People toy size! This Little People Collector MOTU set features He-Man, Moss-Man, Skeletor, and Faker ready to wage battle for Eternia. This figure set comes in premium packaging with a fearsome backdrop of Snake Mountain and an 80's VHS tape-box vibe perfect for display.

Exclusive edition Little People Collector MOTU: Skeletor's Stronghold set featuring two heroes and two villains for an epic face-off between good and evil

Includes He-Man, Moss-Man, Skeletor, and Faker

Each figure is just over 2.5 inches tall

Comes in display-worthy packaging with an '80's VHS tape-box vibe

Great gift for fans ages 1-101 years

Larger scale action figures sold separately.

2022 Mattel.