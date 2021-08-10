Birds of Prey Harley Quinn Finally Coming Soon from McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys is back with another DC Multiverse figure as they jump into the DCEU once again with Harley Quinn. The figure was expected to release quite some time ago, and it was thought to have been canceled, but live-action Harley lives with pre-order finally going live. This version of Harley Quinn comes out of her solo film Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn. She features her costume design from the end of the film with her roller blades on while wearing her golden jumpsuit with a pink shirt underneath. For accessories, she will come with her iconic mallet as well as the sandwich that started it all.

For only $20, this is a pretty amazing figure for DC Comics and Harley Quinn fans to add to their collections. Just like James Gunn, I am not a big fan of the Rotten tattoo on her face, and it really takes away from the head sculpt design. The Suicide Squad removed this face tattoo and while it's not that large on the live screen appeared it does fail this figure. With some modifications, this can be removed, but either way, this figure will be fun to show off the madness of Harley. Expected to release in October 2021, pre-orders are live right here for $19.99, so be sure to secure yours if you need her.

"Based on her look from the movie Birds of Prey, this DC Multiverse Harley Quinn Birds of Prey 7-Inch Scale Action Figure features ultra articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play. Harley comes with a mallet, a sandwich, and a base. Included collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back. Recently liberated (i.e. thrown-out-on-her-butt) girlfriend of The Joker, presently wanted dead by just about every lowlife in Gotham City. Harley is a lover of unusual pets, eater of egg sandwiches, and teller of tall tales."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Harley Quinn is based on her look from the movie Birds of Prey

Comes with a mallet and a base

Included collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back

Showcased on DC themed window box packaging

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse 7" Action Figures, Action Vehicles and Multipacks