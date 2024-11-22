Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: marvel, Sideshow Collectibles, x-men

Bishop Saves the Future with Sideshow's New Marvel Comics Statue

Sideshow Collectibles has unveiled their newest Marvel Comics statue with their Bishop: Future and Past Premium Format Figure

Article Summary Discover Bishop's iconic journey from a dystopian future to a key member of the X-Men.

Explore the detailed 20" Bishop: Future and Past statue from Sideshow Collectibles.

Learn about the impressive dual time period design featuring Bishop's battles.

Pre-order the exclusive Marvel statue, with variants, for Bishop fans now.

Bishop made his grand debut in Marvel Comics Uncanny X-Men #282 back in 1991. He was created by Whilce Portacio and John Byrne and comes from a dystopian future that is dominated by Sentinels. He was raised in a mutant concentration camp, with Bishop possessing the power to absorb and redirect energy. He would later become a member of the Xavier Security Enforcers and travel back in time to prevent the future he grew up in. He would come face to face with the X-Men and has so far stopped that future from coming to life, becoming an iconic member of the team in the process.

Sideshow now brings this legendary time-traveling mutant to life with a new Marvel Comics statue. Standing at 20" tall, the Bishop: Future and Past Premium Format statue has the mutant in two time periods with impressive detail and his time-traveling vortex behind him. Sideshow Collectibles will offer two versions of the statue, with the Exclusive Variant getting extra swappable heads featuring another one of his Marvel Comics looks. Priced at a mighty $895 or $925, this is a grail Marvel Comic statue for any Bishop fan, and pre-orders are live on Sideshow with a November 2025 release.

Marvel Comics Bishop: Future and Past Premium Statue

"Sideshow presents the Bishop: Future and Past Premium Format™ Figure. This extraordinary Marvel collectible showcases the converging missions of a time-traveling mutant hero. Measuring 20" tall, 17.6" wide, and 14.5" deep, the Bishop: Future and Past Premium Format Figure finds Lucas Bishop traversing two different time periods filled with foes. Formerly a police officer, he wields massive dual X.S.E. guns as he moves on to the next fight. In the past, Bishop leaves behind the wreckage of a battle with Trevor Fitzroy in the Danger Room."

"In the future, Bishop treks across a Sentinel-studded battleground from his own childhood, a place where mutants are hunted and destroyed at any cost. Blazing a path toward a new life, Bishop uses his energy-based powers and a temporal device to take him through a swirling portal, stepping forward in search of hope while one foot remains fixed in the ruins of the X-Mansion."

