Bizarro Batman Joins McFarlane's DC Retro Super Friends Line

McFarlane Toys unveils their newest set of DC Retro figures as more Super Friends are here and ready for a new adventure

Article Summary Bizarro Batman joins McFarlane’s DC Retro Super Friends toy line, honoring the classic animated series.

The 6-inch Bizarro Batman figure features 12 points of articulation and authentic retro details.

Inspired by the "Revenge of Bizarro" Super Friends storyline where Batman is transformed by Bizarro.

Includes soft goods cape, batarang, Justice League radio, art card, and collectible packaging.

Super Friends is an iconic animated series from Hanna‑Barbera (1973–1986) that brought DC's iconic heroes—Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and more together for younger audiences. The show focused on teamwork, moral lessons, and a more non-lethal conflict resolution, with the Hall of Justice taking on everything from villainous plots to natural disasters. The series introduced new elements to DC like the Wonder Twins and a roster of familiar rogues, cementing its legacy as an early introduction to the world of superheroes for a new generation. McFarlane Toys continues to keep the Super Friends legacy alive today with their DC Retro figures, and a new one has arrived with Bizarro Batman.

This retro‑styled collectible pays homage to a classic Super Friends episode arc, "Revenge of Bizarro", where Superman's old nemesis uses his powers to turn Batman and Robin into Bizarro versions of themselves. Standing 6" tall, Bizarro Batman has 12 points of articulation, a soft goods cape, a batarang, and a Justice League radio. Each Super Friends figure comes with a collectible art card along with blister-style packaging. Pre-orders are already live for Bizarro Batman at $22.99, and he is set to arrive later this month. Be on the lookout for other Super Friends releases with Bizarro, Brainiac, Aquaman, and even the Wonder Twins.

Bizzaro Batman (DC Retro: Super Friends)

"The Super Friends fight against the "Revenge of Bizarro" when Superman's old nemesis changes Batman and Robin into Bizarro versions of themselves."

Incredibly detailed 6" scale retro style figure based on SUPER FRIENDS.

Designed with articulation with up to 12 moving parts for retro play.

Includes soft goods cape, batarang and Justice League Radio.

Included collectible art card with character art.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS SUPER FRIENDS figures.

