Black Adam's Dr. Fate Receives New 12" Statue from McFarlane Toys

Of all the DC Comics movies to have been recently released, I have been looking forward to Black Adam the most. Not only is Dwayne Johnson entering the superhero game, but we are seeing some big DC Comics heroes on the big screen. Alongside Black Adam, The Justice Society is making a debut on the silver screen with heavy hitters Hawkman and Dr. Fate arriving. This is a big deal for fans of these iconic heroes, and I hope the film does them justice. From their designs alone, they look fantastic, especially Dr. Fate and his golden look. McFarlane Toys has slowly been bringing the Black Adam film to life in collectibles form with a nice set of figures and statues.

It looks like Dr. Fate is getting his own 12" tall statue from McFarlane Toys, giving fans an even closer look at his new look. A lot of detail is located inside this piece, from the golden flowing cape to his textured body suit. Dr. Fate is displayed levitating, similar to the previous Black Adam Jim Lee statue. Black Adam's Dr. Fate 12" statue will be priced at $169.99 and is set for an August 2022 release. Pre-orders for him are already live right here, and be sure to check out some of the other sweet Black Adam collectibles dropping from McFarlane Toys as well.

"Upon wearing the ancient alien golden Helmet of Fate, Kent Nelson transforms from kindly academic into a mystical sorcerer. One of the founding members of The Justice Society, Doctor Fate is able to forgo all emotion to envision future outcomes, conjure terrifying illusions and bewitch his opponents with power that outmatches even the powers of the gods."

Product Features:

Resin Stands Approximately 12"

Made of Cold Cast Resin

Includes imbedded magnets and pegs for easy assembly

Packed in a closed box, secured safely in a foam insert

