Black Manta Has Acquired the Black Trident with New McFarlane Statue

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has arrived at McFarlane Toys with a brand new set of DC Multiverse figures from the sevens seas

Behold the menacing beauty from McFarlane Toys as they debut their latest Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom masterpiece. There are more than just figures arriving for the latest DC Universe film as some delightful 12" statues are also coming to land. We already have two statues featuring the live-action renditions of DC Comics' Aquaman, but now it is time for the notorious Black Manta to shine. This striking statue captures the essence of David Hyde, played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who is back in his sweet live-action Black Manta suit and is now ready to give Atlantis his full attention. He is depicted in a newly sculpted suit from the film, as well as a mysterious black trident that could bring a halt to Aquaman's rule in Atlantis once and for all. Coming in at 12" tall, this statue is packed with detail and will be a fun Black Manta piece for DC Villains and Aquaman fans. Pre-orders are already live for $39.99, with an October 2023 release, and links can be found right here.

Black Manta – Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom 12″ PVC Statue

"Considered one of Aquaman's™ greatest enemies, Black Manta™ has a singular hatred for the King of Atlantis. For decades, Manta's true name and motives were shrouded in mystery, hidden behind his menacing oversize helmet. In modern times, however, his true motivations have been revealed. No matter the era, Black Manta has always inflicted a special kind of pain upon his archenemy, cementing his reputation as one of the most ruthless and driven criminals in DC history."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 12" scale statue based on the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom movie

Highly detailed statue stands approximately 12"

Made of PVC plastic

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures

