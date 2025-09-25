Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Black Mask Becomes Batman with McFarlane Toys Latest Creation

A Crisis of Infinite Earths is upon McFarlane Toys but that is not stopping them as new DC Comics figures are on the way

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a new DC Multiverse figure: Black Mask as Batman from Detective Comics #865.

This figure recreates Jeremiah Arkham’s twisted transformation into Black Mask in Arkham Asylum.

Features include a skull cowl, soft goods cape, syringe, keys, extra hands, and a display base.

Pre-orders open now for $26.99, with an October 2025 release; perfect for Batman collectors.

In Detective Comics #865 (May 2010), Batman ventures into Arkham Asylum to uncover the twisted secrets hidden beneath its walls. He confronts Jeremiah Arkham, who has secretly taken on the identity of Black Mask. Arkham is revealed to have been slowly poisoned by Hugo Strange and manipulated by the Joker, with the poison triggering hallucinations and fractured personalities. As the issue climaxes, Arkham's dual identities begin to merge, blurring the line between the doctor and the villain.

Inspired by that iconic DC Comics cover, McFarlane Toys is bringing this Black Mask variant to life in his black and dark blue suit. The wicked skull cowl is nicely sculpted, and he features a fabric cape along with a syringe and keys, just like the cover. While not specifically a real character, this figure would pair with the Two-Face/Batman figure that McFarlane previously released. Enhance your Batcave with this creepy figure, which is already up for pre-order for $26.99 and has an October 2025 release date.

DC Multiverse – Black Mask as Batman (Beneath the Mask)

"In "Beneath the Mask" the inmates of Arkham Asylum have taken over! It's Black Mask versus Jeremiah Arkham for control of the asylum. But what of the enigmatic Three Beauties, and how does Batman fit into the mad plan? Batman spends the night in the bowels of Arkham Asylum attempting to uncover its mysteries. Plus, the horrifying fate of Black Mask is at last revealed!"

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

BLACK MASK as featured in DC comics.

Accessories include 2 extra hands, hand with syringe, keys, soft goods cape and display base.

Also includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures.

