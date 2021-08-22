Black Widow Makes Her Escape With Sideshow's Newest Marvel Statue

Black Widow might be having her first live-action solo film, but Sideshow Collectibles keep her comic book depiction alive. The company has revealed a brand new Premium Format Figure that stands 23" tall. The Super Spy's appearance is based on her Marvel Comics appearance with her beauty beautifully sculpted within. Natasha Romanoff is shown in her black super-suit with red flowing hair as she makes a daring space. He is also shown using her Widow's Bite bracelets with the electric attack is captured in action with a crumbled Hydra logo beneath her. The Black Widow Sideshow Statue is set to be a companion piece for the already revealed Captain America and Taskmaster statues that are on the way. Black Widow is priced at $590, she is set to release in June – August 2022, and pre-orders are live and found here.

"This is what I am now. And you'll never know who I was before." Sideshow presents the Black Widow Premium Format™ Figure, weaving her way into your universe of Marvel collectibles. The Black Widow Premium Format Figure measures 23" tall as Natasha Romanoff slides down the wall of a secret Hydra facility base, dodging orange bursts of enemy fire since stealth is no longer an option. Her signature red hair flows dramatically as she makes a daring escape through rocky debris, firing off blue electroshock blasts from her Widow's Bite bracelets. Hydra won't know what hit them!

"Based on her Marvel Comics appearance, the Black Widow Premium Format Figure is fully sculpted to capture the grace and dexterity of our heroine as she makes her daring escape. Natasha's costume is sculpted with realistic textures and painted with a glossy black to recreate the look of a sleek catsuit accented with a gold belt and her bracelets. Her portrait features a look of fierce determination, and from the top of her red head to the bottoms of her sculpted boots, Black Widow is ready to fight for a better future."

"Pair Black Widow with fellow Avengers like Captain America or against foes like Taskmaster to create an even more engaging display in your Marvel collection. Recruit the avenging superspy for a new mission and bring home the Black Widow Premium Format Figure for your Marvel collection today"