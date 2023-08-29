Posted in: Collectibles, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: jackass, Liquid Death, steve-o

Bring Home a Piece of Steve-O with the Liquid Death's Voodoo Launch

The ultimate stunt has arrived as Steve-O has teamed up with Liquid Death to sell witch doctor crafted Voodoo dolls

This is Steve-O, and welcome to Liquid Death as the infamous Jackass stuntman is back for his craziest stunt yet. Things are about to get supernatural as Liquid Death has unveiled the All-Natural Steve-O Voodoo Doll! That is right, this new collectible features no plastic product and is 100% natural with a dash of love and care from the man himself. To make things more interesting, these Voodoo dolls have been crafted by a real witch doctor and even feature a small pouch with his hair inside each doll, activating its power.

A piece of Steve-O can now come home with you to do what you have always wanted to, like a one-sided gossip, sleepovers, make-up tutorials, or even just staying up late, and in the morning, you make the waffles. Jackass fans can do whatever they want to this doll, and Steve-O will actually feel it! This is an absolutely insane stunt from Liquid Death and Steve-O, and I am all for it! These spooky boys will be priced at $125 each, they are limited to only 300 pieces, so act fast, and they will be dropping right here. Check this supernatural stunt below and be sure to taste be sure to crack open a can of Liquid Death while you do. Yeah dude!

Own a Piece of Steve-O Like Never Before with Liquid Death

"Jackass star Steve-O and Liquid Death have teamed up to create the first all-natural Steve-O Voodoo Doll.Why? There's not much Steve-O hasn't done in his 20+ year career, except for a supernatural stunt. Limited to just 300, each voodoo doll is not only handcrafted and activated by a real witch doctor but they also come with a bit of Steve-O's real hair inside. The all-natural, plastic-free voodoo dolls will be available for $125 exclusively at LiquidDeath.com starting Tuesday, August 29 at 6am ET / 9am PT. "

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!