Build a Brainiac Army with McFarlane's Superman: Ghosts of Krypton

McFarlane Toys debuts a new set of Page Punchers with Superman: Ghosts of Krypton as the Phantom Zone awaits

Article Summary McFarlane's Superman: Ghosts of Krypton figures feature a robotic Brainiac.

Each figure has intricate design with up to 22 points of articulation.

Collectible set includes the final issue of the comic series.

Available for pre-order, set for a May 2024 release at $24.99 each.

Brainiac is building a deadly army inside the Phantom Zone, and McFarlane Toys is bringing them to life. A new set of DC Direct Page Puncher figures is coming soon as McFarlane debuts Superman: Ghosts of Krypton. The set consists of four figures, one of which is a brand new version of Brainiac that is ready to take down any version of Superman that gets in his way. This version of Brainiac is more robotic than other versions we have seen in the DC Multiverse, and this chaotic version features tentacles and extra limbs. McFarlane has also included an extra arm for even more deadly encounters with Superman in the Phantom Zone. These figures would be great as army builders as well and will pair well with the Ghosts of Krypton Supermen figures. Brainiac will also come with the final issue of Superman: Ghosts of Krypton, with other issues found with the previous figures. Pre-orders for this new wave of DC Direct Page Punchers are already up with a May 2024 release. They are priced at $24.99 each and can be found at McFarlane Toys Store and other online retailers.

Brainiac Awaits with Superman: Ghosts of Krypton

"Haunted by the vision of a spectral General Zod™ seeking salvation, Superman™ embarks on a perilous journey into the Phantom Zone, where Kal-El discovers an army of deadly Brainiac™ drones! Superman soon learns that Val-Zod™, the Superman of Earth-2, has also been lured to the Zone by ghosts from the past. Although powerless in the Phantom Zone, the Men of Steel™, donning protective Kryptonian armor suits, vow to vanquish Brainiac and the menacing mechanical army."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Brainiac is based on the exclusive included comic "Superman: Ghosts of Krypton" designed by McFarlane Toys

Includes multiple arms, tentacles and a figure display base

Includes collectible art card with comic artwork on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all additional McFarlane Toys DC Page Punchers

