Build Some History With The LEGO Creator Typewriter Building Kit

Jump through time with one of LEGO's newest Creator Model Creations with the IDEAS Typewriter. Coming in at 2,079 pieces, builders are transported to a simpler time with this nostalgic set based on the 1950s-style typewriters. This set also pays tribute to the history of LEGO as it is the same machine that LEGO Groups found Ole Kirk Kristiansen used back in the day. The set moves just like the original, the letter keys move the machine, and it can be feed real paper. This highly detailed typewriter also comes with a special letter written by a member of the fourth generation of the LEGO Group's owner family, Thomas Kirk Kristiansen. When fully completed and displayed, this will be an excellent set for new and old collectors recreating a pivotal machine from the past. Priced at $199.99, the LEGO IDEAS Typewriter is set to release on July 1, 2021, here with an early realizing going to VIP members.

"Unplug from your digital life and recall simpler times as you build a LEGO® Ideas model of an old-fashioned typewriter (21327). The design is inspired by the classic typewriter used by the LEGO Group's founder Ole Kirk Kristiansen, and it moves and sounds just like the real thing. The brick-built center typebar rises each time a letter key is pressed and is linked to the carriage that moves across as you type."

"There is also a platen roller that you can feed real paper into. Created by a LEGO fan and voted for by LEGO fans, this detailed typewriter model comes with a letter written by Thomas Kirk Kristiansen, a member of the fourth generation of the LEGO Group's owner family – slot his letter into the typewriter to complete a delightful display piece. Part of a collection of premium-quality LEGO building kits for adults, this model comes with clear instructions and makes the best gift for yourself, LEGO fans, writers, and lovers of all things retro."