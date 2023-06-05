Posted in: Collectibles, S.H. Figuarts | Tagged: across the spider-verse, marvel, spider-man, Tamashii Nations

S.H.Figuarts Across the Spider-Verse Spider-Man 2099 Figure Revealed

A Spider-Man of the future has arrived to fix the time stream at any cost and Tamashii Nations brings him to life with a new figure

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has theaters in is nothing less than extraordinary. From a deadly new villain and new spider people to the introduction of the spider society, this film has it all. The artwork and stylings for each spider were specially crafted, the action was intense, and by the time the film has ended, you want/need more. Spider-Man 2099 finally had his film silver screen debut in Across the Spider-Verse, and Tamashii Nations is bringing him to life. Releasing as part of this impressive S.H.Figuarts line, Miguel O'Hara is ready to fix the time stream at all costs with a slick new figure. Coming in at 7" tall, the Spider-Man figure is packed with animated detail right from the film and a nice set of accessories. Tamashii Nations included an unmasked head sculpt, cloak, bracelet, red web effects, and even a bracelet for your Figuarts Spider-Gwen figure. Spider-Man 2099 will not be cheap, and he is priced at $135 with a January 2024 release. Pre-orders are already live on a variety of sites like here, be sure to snag up the Miles and Gwen releases as well to finish the current line-up.

The Spider-Man of the Future Arrives from S.H.Figuarts

"From the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: Part One film comes a new S.H.Figuarts figure of Spider-Man 2099! Putting together a vast team of Spider-people, Spider-Man 2099 works to secure the various timelines in the multi-verse from all sorts of threats. Order yours today and add to the collection!"

Product Features

7 inches (17.8cm)

Made of PVC, ABS

From the Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse: Part One animated film

Part of the S.H.Figuarts line

Highly detailed

Fully articulated

Box Contents

Spider-Man 2099 figure

2 Pairs of interchangeable hands

Alternate unmasked head piece

Optional neck piece

Cloak

Bracelet

Long web effect piece

Short web effect piece

Gwen bracelet

