Build Your Own Tropical Fish Aquarium with New LEGO Icons Set

Things are about to get fishy as the new LEGO Icons Tropical Aquarium set has been revealed with over 4000 pieces and almost $500

Forget having real pets when you can build them with LEGO as they debut their newest LEGO Icons set. Things are about to get tropical with their new Tropical Aquarium set that comes in at a hopping 4,154 pieces! Coming in at 15" tall, 21" wide, and 12" deep, Master Builders can craft their very own fish tank with intricate details and an underwater utopia to dive into. A variety of colorful fish and plant life is featured with brick-built versions of the rainbow fish, the angelfish, and a special striped brickfish.

The rest of the LEGO Icons Tropical Aquarium is filled with coral, underwater reefs, floral, along with a sea crab and a treasure chest at the bottom. This is a very unique and impressive set that will truly show off your skills as a LEGO collector but it does come at a hefty fee. The LEGO Icons Tropical Aquarium set is priced at a mighty $479.99 and is expect to arrive on the LEGO store on November 16, 2025.

LEGO Icons Tropical Aquarium

"Dive into an immersive project with the LEGO® Icons Tropical Aquarium (10366) fish tank decor building set for adults. Craft a detailed LEGO interpretation of a vibrant underwater world, teeming with life and striking colors. Arrange each feature for the perfect look and display your creation in the home or workplace for all to enjoy."

"This home decor aquarium comes with fun functions. Rotate the dials and cranks to animate a swimming fish, swaying coral, a crab emerging from an underwater cave and an opening treasure chest. The aquarium includes 4 model fish and comes with a variety of plants and coral, sea worms and an oyster shell containing a pearl, plus LEGO sea snails and air bubbles. Discover a space for relaxation with the inspiring range of LEGO creative building sets for adults. Set includes 4,154 pieces."

