Buzz Lightyear and Sox Come to Hot Toys Deluxe 1/6 Scale Figure

Happy Lightyear Day! Disney and Pixar's newest animated film has arrived, and man it's good! To make things even better, Hot Toys has fully revealed their upcoming 1/6th scale Buzz Lightyear figure. Two versions will be offered with a standard and deluxe, with the deluxe coming with a jetpack and Sox! Buzz will stand roughly 12" tall and will feature the Alpha suit highlighted in Lightyear. The Space Ranger will have about 30 points of articulation and will come with swappable hands and the perfect set of accessories. As seen in Lightyear, some new weaponry has been introduced with a blade, laser gun, and cannon for the forearm. All of these are included as well as a helmet cap and head sculpting with movable eyes. This is the ultimate Buzz Lightyear action figure and after seeing the new movie, you will want it. Prices and release date are not known at the moment, but fans can find all things Hot Toys here.

"The long-awaited movie Lightyear has finally arrived! Disney and Pixar's new animated sci-fi action-adventure reveals the origin story of Buzz Lightyear and followed him on his first test flight to explore new galaxies for Star Command to come in peace. As Buzz tries to find a way back home through space and time, he's joined by a group of ambitious recruits and his charming robot companion cat, Sox. To prepare your galactic adventure with our Star Commander, Hot Toys is delighted to unveil the latest 1/6th scale Space Ranger Alpha Buzz Lightyear collectible figure inspired by the movie Lightyear."

"Meticulously crafted based on the appearance of Buzz Lightyear from the animation, the greatly detailed collectible figure features a newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs features, beautiful recreation of the space ranger suit and badges with multiple layers of weathering effects, highly accurate weapons including laser gun, blade, blaster cannon, a pair of handcuffs and a dynamic figure stand. The deluxe version exclusively includes Sox the robotic cat, Sox's computer, also Buzz's iconic wing pack and two styles of wings painted with metallic accent. Available in selected markets only. Together with the Buzz Lightyear figure, you can go infinity and beyond!"

The 1/6th scale Space Ranger Alpha Buzz Lightyear Collectible Figure (Deluxe Version) specially features:

– Authentic and detailed likeness of Space Ranger Alpha Buzz Lightyear in Lightyear

– One (1) Buzz Lightyear head sculpt equipped with separate rolling eyeballs features

– Highly-accurate facial expression, and detailed skin texture

– Body with over 30 points of articulation

– Approximately 29.5 cm tall

– Seven (7) pieces of gloved interchangeable hands including:

– One (1) pair of fists

– One (1) pair of relaxed hands

– One (1) pair of pistol holding hands

– One (1) karate moves right hand

– Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

– One (1) newly crafted Buzz Lightyear suit with weathering effects and helmet cap

– One (1) metallic colored wing pack with two (2) styles of interchangeable wings***

Weapons:

– One (1) blade

– One (1) laser gun

– One (1) blaster cannon (attachable to right forearm)

Accessories:

– One (1) Sox robotic cat***

– One (1) Sox's computer***

– One (1) pair of handcuffs

– A dynamic figure stand with movie logo and character nameplate

***Exclusive to Deluxe Version