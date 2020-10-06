Captain America Joins the Fine Art Statue Series from Kotobukiya

Kotobukiya has announced its newest addition to its Fine Art Statue series. Coming straight out of the colorful pages of Marvel Comic is our favorite star-spangled hero, Captain America. This 1/6th scale statue stands roughly 14" tall and is displayed throwing his a shield in a dynamic diorama base. The detail on this statue is very well done and the bright colors of Captain America's costume bring it all together. Cap and his shield are iconic and displaying him in this pose is just beautiful and will be a great piece for any collector. Kotobukiya does mention that both Thor and Iron Man will be joining this statue series as well. It will be amazing to see all three members of the Avengers posed up next to each other in the future. Until then, we have Cap and he is set to release in Japan in April 2021 and the statue is not cheap either as it comes in at $329.99. Pre-orders are not live just yet but he will be found here when live.

"The newest character to join the FINE ART STATUE lineup is Captain America! This statue is massive in size, yet the quality of the overall statue has leveled up. As with the FINE ART renewal series, Kotobukiya brings to life these characters in harsh battle scenes with dynamic action poses. In this rendition of Captain America, this hero is shown at the moment that many fans enjoy seeing the most: the moment of releasing the shield. This piece of work is thoroughly detailed down to the angle of the fingertips so that it looks powerful from any angle.

Iron Man and Mighty Thor will also be joining the Avengers FINE ART lineup, so be sure to line them all up to reenact the memorable battle scenes you can see in the films! FINE ART statues all come with its very own serial number to prove that it is the only one of its kind in the world."

Produce Specifications:

Size: around 360mm

SRP: $329.99 （ plus tax ）

plus tax Month of Release (in Japan): April 2021

Copyright: (C) 2020 MARVEL

Product URL: http://en.kotobukiya.co.jp/product/product-0000003900/