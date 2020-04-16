Captain Marvel Saves with Day with New Hot Toys Figure

Captain Marvel is the next Avenger to become the next Avengers: Endgame Hot Toys figure. Sporting her new hairstyle and outfit, Carol Danvers is returning from space to assist in the battle for Earth. The figure is based on the appearance of Brie Larson and is very realistic. She is equipped with LEDs in both of her hands to really show off her cosmic powers. Her newly designed suit is highly detailed with the red and blue colors that really pop out. She comes with a nice variety in interchangeable hands, four sets are included one of them being cosmic blue. She will come will three different sets of cosmic arm effects. The nano gauntlet is also included and a fabric tassel.

This Hot Toys Captain Marvel figure is how you pretty basic but packed with detail. Her realistic look is what really brings this figure home for me. This is one character design from the Marvel Cinematic Universe that I really loved what they did. They brought this character to life with a pretty accurate comic book portrayal of Capt. Marvel. Her design has a lot of the fans split down the middle but this is one figure dedicated fans can get behind. Pre-orders are not live just yet but you will be able to find them located here. Build up your growing Avengers: Endgame army with another piece of the puzzle with Hot Toys.

"Because before, you didn't have me." One of the Marvel's most powerful super heroes, Captain Marvel joins the Avengers as the key to defeat Thanos. Arrives from space, the hero proceeds to completely destroy the warship, and attempts to stop Thanos from wielding the Nano Gauntlet with her special power. Ever since her debut, Capt. Marvel has become immensely popular in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As seen in the final battle between the super heroes and the warlord, Hot Toys is excited to present today the latest 1/6th scale Captain Marvel collectible figure from the incredible Avengers: Endgame collection."

"Beautifully crafted based on the appearance of Brie Larson as Carol Danvers/Capt. Marvel in the movie, the figure features a newly developed head sculpt with short hairstyle, a specially designed body equipped with LED light-up function on both sides of the forearms, the iconic red and blue costume with gold star emblem on chest and sash around waist in movie-accurate perfection, multiple energy-blasting effect accessories wearable on arms and hands, LED light-up Nano Gauntlet painted and battle damaged effects, and a movie-themed dynamic figure stand for wide range of aerial poses!"