CASETiFY Steps Into Gotham City with New Batman Tech Accessories 

Gotham City awaits as CASETiFY has unveiled that they will be dropping a new set of Batman-themed tech accessories. With the iPhone 16 just releasing and starting to get into the hands of users, this is the perfect collection of bat-cases to really enhance your Batcave. CASETiFY has cases for plenty of your crime fight accessories like magnetic charging, smartwatch bands, laptop sleeves, and, of course, new cases that capture the legacy of Batman not only from DC Comics as well as in cinema. This set of releases has more than your standard phone cases, as there is also a Bat-Signal Air Pods case that does right up and features the Dark Knight on the back. On top of that, let your phone become the Batmobile from Tim Burton's legendary 1989 film and this legendary case. This is a true crime-fighting collection that will take your love for Batman to new levels and laugh on October 16th, right on CASETiFY!

CASETiFY Debuts New Batman Collection

"Arguably one of the most popular DC Super Heroes, Batman has become a cultural icon recognized through multiple generations and now celebrated in the latest CASETiFY collection. This collaboration features unique designs with callouts to recognizable elements from the comics and films on CASETiFY's range of best selling Impact, Mirror, Clear, Impact Ring Stand, Bounce, and Ultra Bounce Cases available for iPhone, Samsung, and Google devices. Designs in the collection include the iconic Bat-Signal, his silhouette, the Batmobile and more."

"The collaboration highlights a number of specialty products, including a specialty iPhone Case, AirPods Case, and Phone Strap. The 1989 Batmobile Phone Case is shaped like Batman's iconic Batmobile, while the 1989 Bat-Signal Collectible AirPods Case resembles the iconic Bat-Signal used by Gotham City officials to call the Caped Crusader; this case also features a light that activates for added flair."

