Chewbacca Receives shopDisney Exclusive DST Star Wars Figure

Chewbacca prepares for a new solo adventure as an exclusive figure from Diamond Select Toys has arrived. Releasing exclusively to shopDisney and Disney Stores, this fearless Wookie comes in at 8" tall with 16 points of articulation. His deist is inspired by the Original Star Wars Trilogy and comes with quite a few accessories. Chewbacca comes with his bowcaster as the blaster from Vandor-1, as well as two bandoliers, including one from Solo: A Star Wars Story. The Diamond Select Toys Star Wars line is fairly new, with only a handful of characters released including Boba Fett, Darth Maul, and a Stormtrooper. With an 8" height, it is unclear how he will compare to other figure lines out there, but fans can find out by buying one for $34.99. The Star Wars Chewbacca Deluxe Action Figure by Diamond Select Toys is available for purchase right now and here.

"Chewbacca Deluxe Star Wars Action Figure by Diamond Select. Inspired by the original Star Wars trilogy, this all-new 8" Chewbacca action figure from Diamond Select features 16 points of articulation and authentic movie details. Presented in an all-new, full-color window box, the detailed figure includes two weapons, his famous bowcaster and the blaster he used on Vandor-1!"

Magic in the details

Fully poseable action figure with more than 16 points of articulation

Includes two different bandoliers, the one he wears in the original Star Wars trilogy and the one from Solo: A Star Wars Story

Additional accessories include his famous bowcaster and the blaster he used on Vandor-1!

Detailed paint and sculpting

Comes in display-ready packaging

Inspired by the original Star Wars trilogy

Created by Diamond Select Toys

Exclusive to Disney store and shopDisney.com

The bare necessities

Plastic

8" H

Imported