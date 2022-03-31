Classic Loki Showcases His Glorious Purpose with Hot Toys

Hot Toys has revealed their next Marvel Studios 1/6th scale figure and we take a trip back to the Disney+ series Loki. One of the variants comes to life as Classic Loki is ready to bring some magic and mischief to your growing collection. This variant tricked Thanos of his death in Avengers: Infinity War, where he then hid away for decades. When he finally decided to go see the world the TVA abducted him and that is where his new story begins. Joining our Loki, he prepares for his Glorious Purpose as he takes on the Alioth in the void with uncanny amounts of magic. Hot Toys captures this moment and turns this beloved character into their newest 1/6 scale figure that is bursting with detail. Featuring two head sculpts magic effects, Alligator Loki, and a fantastic costume that pays tribute to the classic Marvel Comics stories. Classic Loki is priced at $285, set to release between April – September 2023, and pre-orders are live right here. Check everything out about this variant below and be sure to pre-order the Sylvie and TVA Loki to complete the set.

"Glorious purpose! – Classic Loki. Standing proudly, Classic Loki summons great levels of magic to cast a massive, miles-long realistic project of Asgard that the monstrous Alioth attempts to feed on. Furious at the lack of nourishment, Alioth advances towards Classic Loki, who rises to his feet, and in one final display for its attention, the elder trickster shouts "Glorious Purpose!" as Alioth devours him leaving only his golden horns behind. Inspired by Marvel Studios' Loki series, Hot Toys is thrilled to introduce the highly anticipated 1/6th scale Classic Loki collectible figure from the Loki collection series."

"Expertly crafted based on the appearance of Richard E. Grant as Classic Loki from Loki, the figure features a newly developed head sculpt with horned helmet, interchangeable face sculpts highlighting grinning and serious expressions, iconic comic inspired costume with screen accuracy and weathering effects applied, an array of highly-detailed accessories including Frog Thor in bottle, battle damaged helmet, travel bag, Alligator Loki in one-sixth scale, green magic effect accessories, a character backdrop and a themed figure stand. The Classic Loki figure is here now to bring purpose to your glorious collection!"

The 1/6th scale Classic Loki Collectible Figure specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Richard E. Grant as Classic Loki in Marvel Studios' Loki series

A newly developed head sculpt with horned helmet painted in bronze and two (2) interchangeable face sculpts

Highly-accurate facial expression, wrinkles and detailed skin texture

Approximately 31cm tall

Body with over 30 points of articulations

Seven (7) pieces of interchangeable hands including:

One (1) pair of fists

One (1) pair of gesture hands

One (1) pair of accessory hands

One (1) pair of hands with green effects

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) finely tailored Classic suit in green and yellow with weathering effects

One (1) yellow colored cape with weathering effects

One (1) yellow colored belt

One (1) pair of yellow colored boots

Accessories:

One (1) Frog Thor in bottle

One (1) battle damaged helmet (non wearable)

One (1) travel bag

One (1) 1/6th scale Alligator Loki collectible (head is equipped with articulated function)

One (1) pair of green magic effect accessories

One (1) specially designed character backdrop

A themed figure stand with character name plate