Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

DC Comics Sinestro Gets Parallax Armor with New Figure from McFarlane

Step into the growing DC Multiverse once again with McFarlane Toys as new DC Comics deep cut figures are getting some exclusives

Article Summary Explore Sinestro's transformation with the exclusive Parallax Armor figure from McFarlane Toys.

This Sinestro figure brings Green Lantern lore to life from the iconic Sinestro Corps War arc.

Get detailed 7" scale Sinestro with ultra articulation and Yellow Lantern creature accessory.

Available exclusively at Target online and in-store, priced at $22.99 for collectors.

Sinestro has returned to McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse with a brand new Gold Label release as he gains cosmic power. Once a former Green Lantern, Sinestro has become an iconic arch-nemesis for Hal Jordan over the years but would become a cosmic threat in Green Lantern (Vol. 4) #25. Coming to life from the Sinestro Corps War arc, the Yellow Lantern would soon create Parallax Armor, amplifying his power over fear to new godlike power. McFarlane Toys is bringing this deadly version of Sinestro to life as they debut a new and exclusive Gold Lable figure that will only be found at Target. Wearing his new Parallax Armor, Sinestro comes to life right from the pages of DC Comics, showing his power over fear. Now, swappable hands are included, but he does have a sculpted rig on his hand and will come with a Yellow Lantern creature that he has summoned. The power of fear can be acquired for your DC Comics collection right now as Parallax Amror Sinesto is already up for purchase right now for $22.99 online and in-store.

McFarlane Toys DC Comics Sinestro Parallax Armor Gold Label

"Proud Thaal Sinestro of Korugar loved order. To preserve it, he pursued power in all its forms and became one of the most feared villains in the cosmos. He founded his own corps and by dominating the cosmic entity Parallax, Sinestro became the lord of fear. He remains one of the most powerful beings in creation."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figures based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Accessories include Parallax construct and figure base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ figures

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!