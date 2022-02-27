DC Comics Tales from the Dark Multiverse Arrive at McFarlane Toys

There has easily been a lot of issues with McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse line, but it is still the only DC Comics line we have. One of the best things the line has done has been the creation of some brand new DC Comics characters from some modern stories. We have plenty of Batmen, Supermen, and Wonder Women figures out there, so it is time to give new designs and characters a chance. One of those new figures comes to us from the 2021 story Tales from the Dark Multiverse: Dark Nights Metal #1. The Final Knight, aka Duke Thomas has upgraded from his time as one of Batman's sidekicks to something greater.

McFarlane Toys brings this Dark Multiverse version of Duke to life with his new dragonskin armor and Parall-Axe. This armored hero is lost in the Dark Multiverse, but finally, he will make his way home to your collection. Loaded with death, a sweet sculpt, and lots of rubber, DC Comics Tales from the Dark Multiverse fans are getting a real treat. Duke Thomas is set to release in July 2022, and pre-orders are already live right here for $19.99. I hope we can see more Tales from the Dark Multiverse figures arrive from McFarlane Toys as I would love to see an Evil Superwoman, aka Lois Lane in figure form.

"After traveling the different realities of the Dark Multiverse, Duke Thomas returned to his Earth to find the cosmic destroyer Barbatos, now in his final form as a dragon, along with his other Dragons of the Bat. With the help of some allies, Duke defeats Barbatos and his forces, but the darkness still consumes this universe. Despite the ultimate loss, Duke does not stop his mission. Creating a Batsuit of armor from the hide of the defeated dragon, Duke takes the powerful Parall-Axe and ventures into the Dark Multiverse alone to hunt any remaining monsters! Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play."

Product Features

7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Highly detailed

Collectable art card with artwork on the front, and character biographies on the back