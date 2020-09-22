New DC Comics Gallery Statues Coming Soon From Diamond Select

New statues are heading our way from Diamond Select Toys with some new additions to their DC Comics series. None of these statues is limited edition but is packed with detail and does not carry a hefty price. Landing first is a new Black Adam with a new 11 inch tall statue that shows off the god hovering in the air. Not many Black Adam collectibles are out but get them while they are hot as the new Black Adam Dwayne Johnson movie is sure to bring the hype. Staying with the black suit design, Superman returns from Man of Steel as he is wearing his highly detail Black Suit costume. This is one of my favorite Superman costumes on one of my favorite Supermen so this is an instant buy for me. The 12 inch tall statue will get fans hyped for the Justice League Director's Cut as well since the suit will return in the film. Last but not least is Princess Diana from Wonder Woman 1984 deflecting bullets with her gauntlets. This statue stings just a little as the film has been delayed once again but this statue can ease our pain. Featuring some likeness to Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman fans will want this beautiful DC Comics statue in their collection.

Each of these DC Gallery statues from Diamond Select Toys is not expected to release until February 2021. Each one is packed with detail and for only $49.99 they are the perfect collectible for any fan. The DC Gallery Statue series keeps all the detail in the statue without jacking up the prices which is nice for collectors. Pre-orders for all three and more can be found located here. Don't forget that these can also be ordered at your local comic book store so make sure you go give them a visit!

"DC GALLERY COMIC BLACK ADAM PVC STATUE – Getting ready for his big-screen debut, Black Adam smashes his way out of the Shazam/Captain Marvel mythos and into the DC Gallery Diorama line of sculptures! Hovering above the ground with lightning crackling around him, this approximately 11-inch sculpture of Teth-Adam features a removable cape, and is made of high-quality PVC with detailed sculpting and paint applications. It comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed and sculpted by Alterton!"

"DC GALLERY MAN OF STEEL KRYPTON SUPERMAN PVC STATUE – Look, up in the sky! Superman appears to hover above the ground in this new deco of a popular classic! Wearing his all-black outfit from Man of Steel, this approximately 12-inch sculpture is made of high-quality PVC, and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. It comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Joe Menna, sculpted by Rocco Tartamella!"

"DC GALLERY WONDER WOMAN 1984 PVC STATUE – Bulletproof and beautiful, the star of Wonder Woman 1984 strides off the screen, deflecting bullets off of her magic bracelets. Bearing the likeness of actress Gal Gadot, this approximately 9-inch sculpture is made of high-quality PVC and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. It comes packaged in a full-color window box. Sculpted by Alejandro Pereira!"