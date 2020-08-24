New DC Multiverse Batman Designed by Todd McFarlane Unveiled

Todd McFarlane took to Twitter as well as a press release to announce a new Batman figure. The McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse has been heavily dedicated to the Dark Knight but this is not a bad thing as he is a beloved DC character. This time though, it looks like the DC Multiverse getting its own custom Batman to the figure line. Todd McFarlane is no stranger to the Caped Crusader and now he is bringing his own version of the character to life. This "War" Batman is decked out and ready to bring justice to the streets of Gotham. The figure is the beginning of the new McFarlane Gold Label Collection that will feature limited edition packaging. Batman will have two different variants with the black and grey color you see below and the blue and light grey design. This Knight is ready for war with included batarangs, knives, and two swords that can be stored on his back. With a newly design cape, cowl, and costume this is one unique Batman that fans will not want to miss it on.

The DC Multiverse "War" Batman is set to release in January 2021. The figure will be exclusive to Walmart and pre-orders will go live mid-October and will be priced at $19.99. The McFarlane Gold Label Collection still has yet to revealed so the packaging is still a mystery. Collectors will now be curious if these limited edition figures will be numbered and who else will be included in the release. Keep your eyes peeled here for when Walmart and McFarlane Toys let pre-orders go live. Fans can watch the entire McFarlane reveal here and check out below for the full press release.

"Todd McFarlane, one of the most iconic comic book artists of the late 20th century, has unveiled a brand-new DC Multiverse Batman action figure designed, created and produced by McFarlane and his award-winning McFarlane Toys company. This new Batman action figure is inspired from the mind of Todd McFarlane. McFarlane has created a new never-before-seen before version of Batman's costume. It features a Black Cape and Cowl, comes with two swords, a base, and includes a collectible art card with Todd McFarlane's Batman artwork on front and character biography on the back. The incredibly detailed 7-inch scale figure is designed with McFarlane Toys' signature "Ultra Articulation" with up to 22 moving parts for a full range of posing and play."

"In the 1980s, Todd McFarlane began drawing Batman professionally, working on the classic storyline "Batman: Year Two™" in Detective Comics™, and creating iconic artwork, including his dynamic cover for Batman #423. Todd went on to become a titan of the comic book industry but has always had an affinity for Batman. Batman has always been my favorite character- excluding Spawn," said McFarlane, creative force and CEO of McFarlane Toys. "I've always liked the fact that Batman has no superpowers. When it comes down to it, he's just a dude in a costume trying to combat evil. Conceivably, if Batman were in a huge battle in space, without any of his gadgets and tech, he could potentially die, unlike Superman™. I've always had an affinity for Batman, and it's an honor to design a brand new version of a Batman figure for all fans and collectors."

"McFarlane Toys is also bringing collectors and fans a brand-new collector program. With the launch of the new Batman figure by Todd McFarlane, McFarlane Toys has announced its new McFarlane Gold Label Collection Series that will feature characters from your favorite pop-culture and entertainment brands. All figures released in the McFarlane Gold Label Collection will be highly limited and showcased in limited- edition packaging with a McFarlane Toys Gold Label Collection printed in foil. Look for more McFarlane Toys Collector Series announcement coming soon. The McFarlane Gold Label Collection Batman by Todd McFarlane figure will be available for pre-order in mid-Oct at Walmart.com. The figure is exclusive to Walmart but will be available at select international specialty retailers. The retailer release date is January 2021. MSRP $19.99"