Demon Slayer Tanjiro Takes His Final Exam with Good Smile

Good Smile Company has announced a new Nendoroid collectible from the hit anime series, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. This one features Tanjiro Kamado in his Final Selection exam outfit, which is the necessary trial for anyone to become a Demon Slayer and join the Demon Slayer Corps. For fans, they know that the exam takes place on the Fujikasane Mountain that is surrounded by Demons that were captured by other Slayers. Good Smile Company captures this scene perfectly with this figure that is packed with color, detail, and accessories. Tanjiro comes with three face plates that allow fans to display him with standard, concentration, and comical angry expressions. Of course, he will come with his sword and two effects with a Water Breathing part and Hinokami Kagura part. They can also be used with previous Tanjiro Demon Slayer Nendoroid figures that Good Smile Company has already released.

Demon Slayer continues to gain popularity, and with the series finally hitting Netflix, it will only get popular. This is one figure that is different from the others we have seen, and from the outfit to the expression, fans will want it in their collection. The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Tanjiro Kamado Final Exam Nendoroid from Good Smile Company is priced at $55.99. He is set to complete his exam in July 2021, and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here.

"Presenting a new limited Nendoroid of Tanjiro in his outfit from when he challenged the Final Selection exam! From the popular anime series "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" comes a Nendoroid of Tanjiro Kamado in his outfit from the Final Selection exam! He comes with three face plates including a standard expression, a staring expression and a comical angry expression. In addition to a Water Breathing effect part, a Hinokami Kagura effect part that can be used with Nendoroid Tanjiro Kamado (sold separately) is included."