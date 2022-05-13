Diamond Select Toys Reveals Two Exclusive Marvel SDCC 2022 Statues

The cat is out of the bag as Diamond Select Toys has unveiled a huge assortment of exclusive collectibles for SDCC 2022. Two of those exclusive are new Marvel statues featuring two popular characters getting some limited edition releases. Up first is the return of the Phoenix from the X-Men with a new Jean Grey Marvel Gallery statue. Coming in at 10" tall, Jean Grey will be donning her classic Green Phoenix outfit and will be limited to only 3,000 pieces. The hero has embraced her new powers as she flies off with a Phoenix fire base and will be a great statue for any X-Men, Jean Grey, or Marvel fan. Pre-orders for the Marvel Gallery Green Phoenix statue are not live just yet, but she can be easily secured at your Local Comic Book Store for $50. With a 3,000 limited release pre-orders will go fast, and fans can find her here.

To make things even more limited Spider-Man is singing on in with a new Animated Series bust from Diamond Select Toy. This statue captures our favorite webslinger with his spider-sense going off showing a darkened design. Spider-Man will be getting a very limited 1,000 pieces release and will stand at 6" tall on a themed base. Spider-Man the Animated Series and Marvel fans will not want to miss out on this beautiful statue, and pe-order can be found here as well as securing one at your Local Comic Book Store for SDCC 2022. The Marvel Animated SDCC 2022 Spidey-Sense Bust is priced at $60 and set to release in May – June 2022.

"SDCC 2022 MARVEL ANIMATED SPIDEY-SENSE SPIDER-MAN BUST – Spider-Sense – tingling! Peter Parker gets an alert in this exclusive, limited-edition variant bust, depicting Spider-Man with his spider-sense going off, inverting the colors of his costume as seen in the classic animated series. Measuring approximately 6″ tall, this 1/7 scale resin bust is limited to only 1000 pieces. Designed by Barry Bradfield, sculpted by Paul Harding. In Shops: N/AFinal Orders Due: May 30, 2022 SRP: $60.00"

"SDCC 2022 MARVEL GALLERY GREEN OUTFIT PHOENIX PVC STATE – The series of Marvel Gallery Dioramas continues with one of the most powerful heroes of all! This exclusive sculpture of the Phoenix emerges from a flaming phoenix symbol in her classic green costume, ready to take on any and all comers. This approximately 10″ diorama is made of high-quality PVC and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. It comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Uriel Caton and sculpted by Victor Hugo Sousa! Limited to 3000 pieces. In Shops: N/A Final Orders Due: May 30, 2022 SRP: $50.00"