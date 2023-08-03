Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: disney, Jedi survivor, star wars

Disney Debuts Star Wars Jedi Survivor Color Changing Legacy Lightsaber

Disney is back with a brand new Star Wars Legacy Lightsaber set as Cal Kestis is back but with a new Color Changing feature

Disney is back with year another Star Wars Legacy Lightsaber, and this one comes from the video game world. Coming to life from Star Wars: Jedi Survivor, Jedi Cal Kestis is back as his signature weapons have returned. Collectors have seen this lightsaber before, as Cal Kestis won the fan-vote Legacy Lightsaber for Galaxy's Edge a couple of years ago. However, this one is a little different as it gives Star Wars collector a more customizable blade, more accurate to the video game. The Cal Kestis (Jedi Survivor) Legacy color changing lightsaber set has arrived with six different blade colors. Fight the Empire in style by changing your blade to blue, red, green, purple, yellow, and white color. The blade will have motion sounds, impact sounds, and its very own carrying case, along with a display stand. Become the Jedi Survivor with shopDisney right here for $249.99 with a limit of 1 per force user.

Cal Kestis (Jedi Survivor) Legacy Color Changing Lightsaber

"Stand against the darkness with this Cal Kestis (Jedi Survivor) Legacy Color Changing Lightsaber Set. Inspired by the modified Lightsaber that Cal Kestis wields, this set includes a hilt that enables you to choose the color of Cal's blade. With a press of the button on this hilt you can change the color of the Legacy Lightsaber Blade to blue, green, purple, yellow, white or red while the sound effects add to the drama."

Set includes Cal Kestis (Jedi Survivor) Legacy Lightsaber Hilt, Lightsaber Blade, Display Stand, and Lightsaber Belt Clip

Hilt includes color-changing feature

When holding down the hidden button on backside of saber hilt for five seconds, the Lightsaber blades will change in sequence to the following colors: blue, red, green, purple, yellow, white (for a total of six different color options)

Unique Lightsaber Start Up WAV file plays when slide switch is turned from OFF to ON position

Constant Lightsaber HUM sound plays when the Lightsaber is on the ON position

Unique impact sound effects activated when Lightsaber comes into contact with another item

Unique motion sound effects activated when moving around the Lightsaber in the air without impacting another item

Battery case in handle

Includes case with hinged lid with magnetic closure

Case features graphic detailing, Jedi crest and protective foam interior

Stand requires some assembly

Inspired by the Star Wars saga

