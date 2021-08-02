Iron Man Mark 44 Hulkbuster Make its Landing At Queen Studios

Expand your Marvel Cinematic Universe collections with one of Iron Man's massive suits of armor. the Mark 44 Hulkbuster suit is deploying into action as Queen Studios reveals their newest statue. Limited to only 888 pieces, standing roughly 37" tall, this massive statue will be a towering centerpiece to any Iron Man fans collection. The 1/4th scale Queen Studios statue is loaded with incredible detail straight from Avengers: Age of Ultron, including that perfect shine of red and gold. Hulkbuster was amazing to see in action, and MCU fans will not want to miss out on adding this powerful Mark 44 armor to their growing collection. The Avengers: Age of Ultron Iron Man Mark 44 "Hulkbuster" Armor 1/4 Scale Statue from Queen Studios are priced at a whopping $3,235. He is set to release in Q3 of 2022, and pre-orders are limited to select countries which can be found here.

"To release the Scarlet Witch's hold on the Hulk's mind. Stark has no other choice than to bring in the big guns, the MARK 44 commonly referred to as the HULKBUSTER. A suit of armor that was designed to do one thing, stop the hulk from causing complete and utter chaos. The Mark 44 is an Extra-Duty Modular Armor. The Armor was created specifically by Stark and Banner to stop the Hulk. The MK44 is three feet taller than the hulk making it the largest model yet."

"This is one of the few Iron Man armors that is constantly changing because of its modular nature. Our team thought it would be best to include a little something extra. Just in case the Hulk shows up. Our team have included various glowing features. Like our other various 1/4 statues, the main material used it a polystone resin. Once sculpted, it is then finished with a red and gold color scheme, then a finish is applied which resembles the texture of the metals used for the MK44."

"As a salute to Tony Starks intelligence, Queen Studios brings you the 1:4 HULKBUSTER statue. Our team have used a polyresin stone to create this goliath armor. Every aspect of this statue perfectly represents the armor which was created to subdue the Hulk. The Mark44 is stood ruble of Sokovia. Ready to smash the hulk. The armor is mid stride, approaching the Hulk. The color palette reflects that of the classic Iron Man armor, rocket-car red, and gold."