Disney Lorcana: Countdown to Fabled – It's the Rise of the Floodborn

Step into the magical world of Disney Lorcana as we count down to Fabled with a recap of what Ravensburger has brought to the table

Article Summary Rise of the Floodborn expands Disney Lorcana with new storylines and iconic Disney characters.

The Ink Flood event transforms glimmers into powerful Floodborn versions, adding excitement and challenge.

New Shift mechanic allows evolution of characters, boosting strategy and gameplay depth for players.

Several Floodborn cards return with Set 9: Fabled, bringing classic characters and fresh enchantments.

Rise of the Floodborn is the second set in the Ravensburger Disney Lorcana trading card game, which dramatically expands the magical world introduced in The First Chapter. Released in November 2023, this set brings with it the aftermath of a mysterious catastrophe known as the Ink Flood. This chaotic surge of magical ink has altered familiar glimmers, transforming them into powerful and often unpredictable "Floodborn" versions. It also introduced new Disney films into the Lorcana cover, like Snow White and the Seven Dwarves and Cinderella. The narrative followed the Illumineers as they confronted the consequences of this magical disaster.

Characters like Rapunzel, Fairy Godmother, Winnie the Pooh, and even Minnie Mouse appear in new forms that showcase the corrupting or empowering effects of the flood. For instance, The Queen returns with a new Floodborn version, and Cinderella – Knight in Training becomes a battle-hardened protector. Gameplay in Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn built off The First Chapter on the core mechanics of the base game while introducing new strategic elements to enhance depth and variety. The biggest gameplay addition is the Floodborn glimmer mechanic, which allows certain characters to be "Shifted" onto existing characters at a reduced cost—letting you evolve your glimmers into more powerful versions. Merlin and Madam Mim from The Sword in the Stone highlighted this with plenty of shapeshifting animal forms to choose from for your Amethyst decks.

Visually stunning, emotionally driven, and rich with lore, Rise of the Floodborn builds on Lorcana's strong debut by deepening its world and gameplay. It challenges players to adapt, just like the characters in the story, after facing the flood, evolving through adversity, and setting the stage for even greater adventures to come. This chaotic transformation would go on to set the stage for the next chapter, Into the Inklands. Rise of the Floodborn is one of the four sets that have been removed from ongoing Disney Lorcana competitive play for the arrival of Fabled. However, some of these cards are returning for the Set 9: Fabled release with classic cards like Winnie the Pooh- Hunny Wizard getting new Enchanted artwork.

