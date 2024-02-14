Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: disney, disney lorcana, Ravensburger

Disney Lorcana: Into the Inklands – Just Grab Onto Some DuckTales

It is time to discover and step right Into the Inklands with Ravensburger as we take a closer look at new DuckTales cards

Scrooge McDuck shines with a holographic card, for this series that is inspired by the 2017 reboot.

Meet characters like Webby, Flintheart Glomgold, and Gyro Gearloose.

Look out for TailSpin and future Disney TV cartoon integrations.

Tales of daring do bad and good luck tales are coming to life as Disney Lorcana: Into the Inklands is arriving soon. The successful Disney Trading Card Game from Ravensburger is ready for its third series, which means new characters from various new franchises are on the way. One of which comes from the thrilling world of Duckburg as Scrooge McDuck and his daring nephews are ready for a new adventure. That is right; it is time for some DuckTales as Huey, Dewey, Louie, and more of the duck gang are coming to help collectors and players enter the Inklands. We got up close and personal with some of these new DuckTales cards found in the new Ruby and Sapphire Disney Lorcana: Into the Inklands Starter Deck, and now it's time to take a closer look.

Hold onto your top hats and dive into your pool of riches, as Scrooge McDuck is here to take players to victory. Step into the whimsical universe of DuckTales, where every adventure is as wild as a dive into Scrooge's money vault. These cards are inspired by the recent reboot of the DuckTales cartoon from 2017, featuring some incredible voice actors like David Tennant as Scrooge McDuck. Both Storyborn and Item Cards are featured here, capturing the reboot cartoon series in a fun new way, including two for Scrooge, like a shiny holographic card that truly shows that he is the Richest Duck in the World.

Prepare to reunite with your favorite feathered friends and familiar faces from Duckburg as the new cards introduce iconic characters such as Donald Duck's nephews, Huey, Dewey, and Louie. On top of that, some new ducks are here from the 2017 series with Webby Vanderquack, Scrooge's nemesis Flintheart Glomgold, and the genius inventor Gyro Gearloose. Even the boy's mom, Della Duck, is swinging on into this set along with the mysterious Lena Sabrewing, who is lurking in the shadows with the Sumerian Talisman making its debut. Ravensburger told Disney Lorcana fans that DuckTales will release the first event Legendary Item Card in Into the Inklands with Scrooge McDuck's Lucky Dime.

The fun and chaotic adventure of DuckTales is nicely captured here, and Disney Lorcana: Into the Inklands has done it right by the beloved cartoon. Now we need some Mrs. Beakley and Launchpad McQuack action to arrive to really bring the entire gang together right from Duckburg. DuckTales is not the only Disney TV Cartoon arriving for Into the Inklands, as TailSpin will also be making a landing. Hopefully, releases like this mean shows like Chip n' Dale: Rescue Rangers and Darkwing Duck can make some surprise entrances in the future card game waves. Into the Inklands will arrive at local card shops on February 23rd, along with a retailer release on March 8. Fans can expect more DuckTales cards and characters in this set to be revealed, so stay tuned.

