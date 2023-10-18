Posted in: Collectibles, Games | Tagged: disney, Ravensburger, the lion king

Disney Lorcana Showcase – It's All Hakuna Matata with The Lion King

In preparation for Disney Lorcana Chapter Two: Rise of the Floodborn, we are showcasing all the cards from Chapter One like The Lion King

Disney's The Lion King is a timeless classic that enchanted the world by taking them to the African savannah in 1994. The movie follows the life of Simba, a lion cub who is destined to become the next king of the Pride Lands. He admires his father, Mufasa, the current king, who is later betrayed by Simba's uncle Scar. Scar seizes the throne for himself, and Simba flees into exile and is burdened by guilt. In the years to come, he takes on the carefree motto of Hakuna Matata with newly acquired friends Timon the meerkat and Pumbaa the warthog. The years continue to pass, but when his past collides with this future, his true destiny arrives to take on his uncle and bring honor to the Pride Lands once and for all. Ravensburger captured the magic of The Lion King within Chapter One of Disney Lorcana with 16 cards and an Enchanted rare.

The Lion King was one of the main movies to get featured in one of the three Starter Decks when Disney Lorcana ChaOner one kicked off back in August 2023. The Steel/ Sapphire Deck was packed with goodies and a great way for fans to build their own Lion King deck. Simba features four cards with Future King, Protective Cub, Returned King, and Rightful Heir. Mufasa even got two debuts in Chapter One with King of the Pride Lands and the action card, You Have Forgotten Me. Each is packed with some great artwork, and getting a holo variant for any of these would be worth it. Simba did get his own Enchanted Variant, which does fetch a pretty penny, but of all the Disney characters in this series, Simba deserves one.

Our next set of cards are all about Hakuna Matata and are all a nice buff for any Amber deck Disney Lorcana player. Ravensburger was sure to include cards for everyone's favorite carefree pals with Timon with Grub Rustler, Pumbaa as the Friendly Warthog, and Hakuna Matata even got an Action Song Card. But to top things off, Rafiki got a magical upgrade as the Mysterious Sage for Chapter One, adding a dash of fantasy to the realm of The Lion King. These alternate variants of iconic Disney characters have been a real treat for collectors, and Rafiki is one many fans won't want to miss.

You can not have a complete The Lion King set without some villains, and Scar is here to please. Scar got three different cards in Chapter One Mastermind, Shameless Firebrand, and Fiery Usurper. His hit song Be Prepare also made the cut and is quite a rare and sought-after Song Card in the Lorcana Community. Other deadly action cards did also arrive from Ravensburger with Vicious Betrayal and Stampede, which will hit any The Lion King fans right in the feels. These cards easily capture some timeless classics for Disney fans in a truly fun and unique Trading Card Game. The Lion King is just one of the many films brought to life, and more might even arrive for Chapter Two: Rise of the Floodborn in November.

